Sourav Ganguly ‘denied second term’ as BCCI chief for not joining Modi-led BJP
NEW DELHI – As former cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s three-year term as head of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is about to complete, politicians from his home state of Bengal claimed that he had been denied second term for refusing to join BJP.
Ganguly had been widely tipped to bag a second terms as BCCI president as the board is set to hold its annual meeting next week.
However, he is unlikely to get extension as the 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny filed his nomination to replace him and there are chances that he would be get elected unopposed.
Following the submission of Binny’s nomination papers, politicians from the West Bengal claimed that Gangulay was being forced out as he had refused to join BJP.
In a tweet, Santanu Sen, an opposition lawmaker, called it a political vendetta by the ruling BJP.
“We are with you Dada!” he added, referring to Ganguly by his nickname.
Earlier this year, India’s top court allowed the sporting officials to serve for the consecutive terms in office in the same position, triggering hopes that Ganguly could be given second term.
Meanwhile, the BJP has rejected reports of its involvement in the BCCI affairs, adding that the opposition was attempting to politicise the issues.
“Sourav Ganguly is a cricketing veteran. Some people are now shedding crocodile tears about the changes in BCCI,” said the party’s vice-president Dilip Ghosh.
