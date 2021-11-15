SIBF 2021 – Indian cricket star Sourav Ganguly shares fond memories at Sharjah book fair

SHARJAH – It was a happy return to a city of great cricketing memories for former India captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president on the concluding day of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Saturday, November 13.

Sourav Ganguly, who struck the third of his 22 One Day International career centuries in the emirate in 1998, congratulated Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) for successfully organising the milestone 40th SIBF and making it the largest in the world this year. “I am fortunate and happy to be here at this venue, to have been able to take time out of my schedule and visit this festival,” said Ganguly.

Responding to how he ‘dealt with pressure’ during his days as a cricketer and now, Ganguly said that young people should not be bothered about it. “Pressure is for your mom and dad right now to deal with,” he joked advising school students to enjoy playing the game or whatever their passion is while balancing it with their regular studies.

Ganguly, who led India to 21 Test wins before retiring from international cricket in 2008, also spoke about contemporary cricket, India’s current progress as a team and the advent of franchise cricket.

At the end of the session, the former Indian skipper signed his memoir, A Century Is Not Enough, first published by Juggernaut in 2018 while quipping that he is still undecided about who should play his biopic whenever it is made.