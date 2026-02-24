Terror attack in Kohat leaves DSP among three KP Police officers martyred

PESHAWAR – A brazen terrorist attack targeted security forces as three police officers, including DSP Asad Mehmood, were martyred and several others injured when militants ambushed a police van in Kohat district.

According to authorities, armed assailants opened fire on the mobile van on Shakardara Road, unleashing chaos and tragedy in the area. The brutal attack claimed the lives of three dedicated officers and left multiple personnel wounded, sending shockwaves through the local community and security establishment.

Kohat Attack

In act violence, the terrorists set police vehicle ablaze after assault, reducing it to a charred wreck and underscoring the severity of the incident. Officials have condemned the attack, highlighting the growing security challenges in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and vowing swift action against those responsible.

The incident has reignited concerns over militant activity in the region, with calls for enhanced security measures to protect law enforcement personnel who continue to face significant risks in the line of duty.