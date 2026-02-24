Saudi Arabia deports Pakistani woman over immoral activities

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken into custody a woman after she was deported from Saudi Arabia due to involvement in immoral activities.

FIA Immigration Karachi officials told media that the woman, a resident of Bahawalpur, was detained at Jinnah International Airport after being sent back from Saudi Arabia.

During the immigration clearance process, authorities noticed suspicious behavior, leading to a detailed investigation.

The woman admitted that she had received assistance from a Faisalabad-based agent, Tayyab Ali, son of Mirajud Din, for traveling abroad.

Furthermore, she revealed that upon arriving in Saudi Arabia, she was handed over to an organized human trafficking network.

Officials confirmed that the woman was allegedly involved in immoral activities, and after being arrested and sentenced by local authorities in Saudi Arabia, she was deported back to Pakistan.

The FIA has taken her into custody for further legal proceedings, and raids are underway to arrest other facilitators involved in the human trafficking network.