PHC sentences lawyer to 6-month in jail for disrespecting female judge

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has sentenced a lawyer to six months in prison and a fine of Rs100,000 for engaging in contemptuous behavior towards a female judge.

Justice Ijaz Anwar issued the ruling while hearing a case against a member of the District Bar Association Swat, who accused of using inappropriate language and issuing threats to the female civil judge.

The judge remarked that the lawyer’s actions were an attempt to pressure the judge into making a decision in his favor.

The court strongly condemned this behavior, asserting that it undermined the integrity of the judiciary and violated the principle of rule of law.

The court also noted that the lawyer’s response to the charges was unsatisfactory and that he had failed to appear in court on several occasions.

As a result, the court took strict action, underscoring that no compromise would be made on the dignity of the judiciary and its members.

Legal experts have praised the decision, highlighting that it sends a strong message about the protection of judicial authority. The ruling makes it clear that any attempts to influence the judiciary or disrespect judges will be met with legal consequences.