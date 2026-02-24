What is Anti-VEGF procedure Imran Khan received for vision loss at PIMS?

ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment commonly used to address retinal conditions that can affect eyesight.

After complaints of slight vision loss, medical sources said cricketer turned politician underwent an anti-VEGF eye procedure which was performed by ophthalmology specialists, involved an injection designed to curb abnormal blood vessel activity in the eye. Khan reportedly remained stable during treatment and was returned to custody after post-procedure monitoring.

What is anti-VEGF Treatment?

The anti-VEGF procedure is medical treatment used to reduce abnormal blood vessel growth and leakage in the eye. It is most commonly used to treat eye conditions that can cause vision loss, including age-related macular degeneration, , Diabetic macular edema, Retinal vein occlusion or retinopathy,

How does VEGF work?

VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) is a protein that promotes growth of new blood vessels. In certain eye diseases, excessive VEGF causes abnormal, fragile blood vessels to grow and leak fluid, damaging retina and impairing vision.

Anti-VEGF medications block this protein, helping to reduce leakage, slow or stop abnormal blood vessel growth, improve or stabilize vision and to lower retinal swelling.

How the procedure is done

The advance procesure is typically done with injection into the eye. The eye is numbed with anesthetic drops The injection itself is quick and usually not painful. It is usually done in an outpatient setting. Treatments may be repeated every few weeks or months depending on the condition.

Currently, anti-VEGF is being done with Ranibizumab, Aflibercept, or Bevacizumab drugs.

Most people tolerate anti-VEGF injections well. Possible side effects can include eye irritation, slight blurred vision, redness or increased eye pressure.

The development has drawn public attention given Khan’s high-profile incarceration and ongoing health concerns. Supporters and political observers alike are watching closely, with calls for transparency regarding the medical care of detained political figures. Hospital authorities stated that follow-up sessions may be required as part of the treatment plan to stabilize his vision.