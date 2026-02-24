Is accused in Karachi DHA fatal accident nephew of AC Hazim Bangwar?

KARACHI – A food delivery rider was killed after an uncontrolled car rammed into his bike in the Defence Khayaban-e-Ittehad area of Karachi.

Following the incidents, reports emerged that the car driver is the nephew of an assistant commissioner of Karachi, Hazim Bangwar.

The incident occurred when a speeding car, involved in a race, hit the delivery rider’s motorcycle, killing him on the spot.

Following the accident, the driver, identified as Asghar Ali Bangwar, was moved to the police station under police protection. The driver was later confirmed to be admitted to the hospital as well.

Police revealed that after the accident, officers chased the fleeing car, which had the vehicle’s registration linked to Asghar Ali. Investigations have shown that the car displayed Sindh government stickers.

On the other hand, the family of the deceased has expressed that they do not wish to pursue legal action, with officials stating that the family has submitted a written request to not file a case.

Is Suspect Nephew of AC Hazim Bangwar?

After reports claimed that the car driver is nephew of the assistance commissioner, Hazim Bangwar shared a video message on social media, stating that he has no relation with Asghar Ali Bangwar.

He clarified that none of his sibling are married yet.