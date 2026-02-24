Nawaz Sharif is now Great-Grandfather as Zayd Hussain welcomes Baby boy

LONDON – Zayd Hussain, son of Hussain Nawaz, and grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, welcomed a baby boy. With the new addition in family, Mian Nawaz Sharif stepped into new and heartwarming role, that of a great-grandfather.

A wave of joy has swept through Sharif family as former Sharifs celebrate the moment. According to media reports, Zayd Hussain Sharif’s wife delivered the baby boy at a London hospital, with both mother and tot said to be in good health.

News of the newborn’s arrival quickly sparked outpouring of congratulatory messages for the family, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

With this latest addition, PML-N supremo enters new and cherished chapter of his personal life as a great-grandfather. Although the baby was born in London, reports indicate that Hussain Nawaz Sharif is currently in Saudi Arabia.

The birth of baby boy not only expands Sharif household but also marks memorable family moment.

For the unversed, Zayd Nawaz married Aiman Habibi, the daughter of renowned industrialists Sheikh Habib-ur-Rehman in grand event at Jati Umrah Lahore in December 2024.