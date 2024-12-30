Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Zayd Hussain Nawaz Sharif's Walima Pictures go viral amid grand celebrations at Jati Umra

Zayd Hussain Nawaz Sharifs Walima Pictures Go Viral Amid Grand Celebrations At Jati Umra

LAHORE – Walima reception of Zayd Hussain Nawaz Sharif, was held at family residence Jati Umra, Lahore, ending a series of extravagant wedding festivities that held this week.

The event was attended by notable guests, including political figures, international dignitaries, and close family members.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also remains under spotlight at the ceremony alongside his younger brother, current Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, adding significant prominence to the occasion. Images from the event have been widely shared, highlighting the lavish atmosphere of the evening.

Earlier this week, Zayd Hussain Nawaz’s Nikkah took place at Jati Umra on Wednesday night, marking the official beginning of the wedding celebrations. The festivities saw the arrival of international guests from countries such as India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

Jati Umra, the Sharif family’s residence, was elegantly decorated for the occasion. From decorative lighting to flower arrangements along the roads, every detail was designed to enhance the celebratory mood. Security measures were handled by Punjab Police to ensure the safety and convenience of all attendees.

The wedding procession (baraat), which included family members, foreign guests, and political leaders, departed from Jati Umra today, heading towards a private hotel on Raiwind Road. The Walima reception, which followed the wedding procession, was hosted on Sunday, December 29, with approximately 500 guests at the baraat and around 700 expected at the Walima.

Earlier, the Nikkah and Mehndi ceremonies had already taken place at Jati Umra, contributing to the excitement of the ongoing celebrations. This week-long series of events has been a memorable occasion for the Sharif family.

With the presence of political figures and international attendees, the wedding of Zayd Hussain Nawaz Sharif has become one of the most talked-about events of the year

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

