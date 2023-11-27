From Mehndi Marvel to Valima Vogue: Here's a guide to Anmol Mehmood's wedding wardrobe

In a grand celebration of love, Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq recently tied the knot with Anmol Mehmood, and the spotlight was unequivocally on the bride's stunning wedding ensembles that set social media ablaze.
The festivities commenced with a spectacular mehndi event held in Norway, where Anmol graced the occasion in a resplendent red and rust-coloured lehenga adorned with intricate gold embroidery. Designed by the renowned Pakistani fashion maestro Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), the mesmerizing outfit carried a price tag of Rs1.5 million.
Transitioning to the qawwali event in Lahore, the couple embraced a black and grey theme. She donned another HSY creation, radiated elegance in a silver-grey bridal gown complemented by intricate embroidery. In tandem, Imam opted for a black chikankari kurta adorned with mirrors. The bride's attire, a masterpiece by HSY, was valued at Rs 850,000.
For the solemn nikah ceremony, Anmol's ethereal pink-hued ensemble stole the show, featuring an intricately embroidered saree reminiscent of Indian actress Katrina Kaif's iconic wedding dress. Draped in a heavily-embroidered dupatta, she oozed grace, while Imam donned a light grey sherwani. Designed by Zainab Salman, the cost of the nikah dress remains undisclosed.
The grand finale, the Walima event, unfolded in Lahore, where Anmol shimmered in a pastel green ensemble by Lajwanti, priced at a dazzling Rs1.7 million. Meanwhile, Imam cut a dashing figure in a black coat with a tie perfectly complementing his bride's attire.
Following the joyous festivities, Imam is set to rejoin the cricket team on November 28 for the anticipated Test series against Australia.
Pakistani rupee continues to show resistance against US dollar in the open market on Monday amid positive economic indicators.
On first working day of the week, the US dollar in open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.94.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher on Monday amid surge in global trend.
On Monday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,500 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,750 per tola.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs198,550, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189, 525 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs162,450.00 for 1 tola.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $2010 per ounce with incrrease of around $8.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,500
|PKR 2,610
