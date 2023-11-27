Search

From Mehndi Marvel to Valima Vogue: Here's a guide to Anmol Mehmood's wedding wardrobe

Maheen Khawaja
10:44 PM | 27 Nov, 2023
Source: Instagram

In a grand celebration of love, Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq recently tied the knot with Anmol Mehmood, and the spotlight was unequivocally on the bride's stunning wedding ensembles that set social media ablaze.

The festivities commenced with a spectacular mehndi event held in Norway, where Anmol graced the occasion in a resplendent red and rust-coloured lehenga adorned with intricate gold embroidery. Designed by the renowned Pakistani fashion maestro Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), the mesmerizing outfit carried a price tag of Rs1.5 million.

Transitioning to the qawwali event in Lahore, the couple embraced a black and grey theme. She donned another HSY creation, radiated elegance in a silver-grey bridal gown complemented by intricate embroidery. In tandem, Imam opted for a black chikankari kurta adorned with mirrors. The bride's attire, a masterpiece by HSY, was valued at Rs 850,000.

For the solemn nikah ceremony, Anmol's ethereal pink-hued ensemble stole the show, featuring an intricately embroidered saree reminiscent of Indian actress Katrina Kaif's iconic wedding dress. Draped in a heavily-embroidered dupatta, she oozed grace, while Imam donned a light grey sherwani. Designed by Zainab Salman, the cost of the nikah dress remains undisclosed.

The grand finale, the Walima event, unfolded in Lahore, where Anmol shimmered in a pastel green ensemble by Lajwanti, priced at a dazzling Rs1.7 million. Meanwhile, Imam cut a dashing figure in a black coat with a tie perfectly complementing his bride's attire.

Following the joyous festivities, Imam is set to rejoin the cricket team on November 28 for the anticipated Test series against Australia.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

