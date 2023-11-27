From Mehndi Marvel to Valima Vogue: Here's a guide to Anmol Mehmood's wedding wardrobe

In a grand celebration of love, Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq recently tied the knot with Anmol Mehmood, and the spotlight was unequivocally on the bride's stunning wedding ensembles that set social media ablaze.

The festivities commenced with a spectacular mehndi event held in Norway, where Anmol graced the occasion in a resplendent red and rust-coloured lehenga adorned with intricate gold embroidery. Designed by the renowned Pakistani fashion maestro Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), the mesmerizing outfit carried a price tag of Rs1.5 million.

Transitioning to the qawwali event in Lahore, the couple embraced a black and grey theme. She donned another HSY creation, radiated elegance in a silver-grey bridal gown complemented by intricate embroidery. In tandem, Imam opted for a black chikankari kurta adorned with mirrors. The bride's attire, a masterpiece by HSY, was valued at Rs 850,000.

For the solemn nikah ceremony, Anmol's ethereal pink-hued ensemble stole the show, featuring an intricately embroidered saree reminiscent of Indian actress Katrina Kaif's iconic wedding dress. Draped in a heavily-embroidered dupatta, she oozed grace, while Imam donned a light grey sherwani. Designed by Zainab Salman, the cost of the nikah dress remains undisclosed.

The grand finale, the Walima event, unfolded in Lahore, where Anmol shimmered in a pastel green ensemble by Lajwanti, priced at a dazzling Rs1.7 million. Meanwhile, Imam cut a dashing figure in a black coat with a tie perfectly complementing his bride's attire.

Following the joyous festivities, Imam is set to rejoin the cricket team on November 28 for the anticipated Test series against Australia.