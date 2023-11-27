United Autos increases US150 model's price by Rs60,000

Motorcyclists are in disbelief when United Autos abruptly announced a startling Rs 60,000 price hike for their well-liked US150 model.

The US150, which was only introduced a few months prior as the most affordable 150cc bike in Pakistan, is now priced at Rs. 330,000 due to a sudden price increase.

Customers are perplexed and upset by this move, which comes at a time when the Pakistani rupee has shown noticeable strength vs the US dollar.

US150

United Autos, the Lahore-based motorcycle manufacturer, has recently launched the new models with engine capacity of 150cc at an affordable price.

The motorcycle originates from China, but it has a striking resemblance to its rival, Honda. With five-speed transmission, it has front disk brake as it is available in Suzuki’s 150cc variant.