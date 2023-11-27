Caretaker Punjab CM inaugurates Lahore's Cavalry Underpass

LAHORE – The Cavalry Ground Underpass in Lahore has been formally inaugurated by interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also highlighted the project's significant benefits for Gulberg and Defence.

The Defence housing authority (DHA) and Gulberg inhabitants as well as those travelling between DHA and Gulberg discover their commutes more convenient on completion of this underpass

CM Naqvi declared during the inauguration ceremony that the Ghora Chowk flyover will open on 7 December and that this will make the road from Gulberg Centre Point to Defence Mor Lahore signal-free.

Currently, 200,000 cars can drive via the Cavalry underpass without stopping at the three previously mentioned traffic signals.

Calling it a fantastic achievement, CM Naqvi lauded the careful completion of the Cavalry subway. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to crucial projects, assuring the people that they will be completed quickly. These projects include the Bund Road project and the ring roads in Lahore and Rawalpindi.