'Most valuable gift': Anmol pens lovely note for hubby Imamul Haq

LAHORE – Pakistani batter Imamul Haq tied the knot with his “best friend” Anmol Mehmood, a Norway-based doctor, at an intimate ceremony over the weekend.

Haq shared some photos of from their post-nikkah shoot on social media and penned a touching note the same day.

“Today, we've not only become partners for life but have also solidified the bond of best friendship, which has always been the foundation of our love story. Today, I not only married my best friend ,but also found my forever home in your heart. Keep us in your prayers,” he wrote.

Now, the Anmol took to X to share her feeling over her marriage to the ace cricketer and also shared a couple photo.

The most valuable gift ALLAH has given me is you 👑❤️

Thank you for showing your love, not just by saying it but by making me feel loved.#ImamulHaqwedding pic.twitter.com/huePMxg4QX — Anmol Mehmood (@IAnmolMehmood) November 26, 2023

