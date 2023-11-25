Congratulations in order for newly-wed Imamul Haq and Anmol Mehmood

Pakistani batter Imamul Haq on Saturday tied the knot with his “best friend” Anmol Mehmood, a Norway-based doctor, at an intimate ceremony.

The cricketer shared some photos of from their post-nikkah shoot on social media and penned a touching note.

“Today, we've not only become partners for life but have also solidified the bond of best friendship, which has always been the foundation of our love story. Today, I not only married my best friend ,but also found my forever home in your heart. Keep us in your prayers,” he wrote.

Following the post, social media users started congratulating the couple on their marriage and extended wishes to them. Here are the reactions:

Masha Allah congratulations champ — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) November 25, 2023