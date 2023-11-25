Momina Iqbal's pictures from lavish birthday party rock the internet

Momina Iqbal, a remarkably stunning and accomplished artist of the Pakistani drama industry, embarked on her professional journey as a model and seamlessly transitioned into the realm of acting.

Known for her versatility, she effortlessly embodies both positive and negative roles, leaving an indelible mark with her convincing portrayals. In a recent performance, Momina Iqbal once again captivated the audience with her portrayal of a negative character, adding another feather to her cap of impressive roles.

As fate would have it, her birthday became a grand affair, marked by a star-studded celebration. Many celebs were present, including Mashal Khan, Imran Ashraf, Humayoun Ashraf, Salman Saeed and others.

In every captured moment, Iqbal exudes a harmonious blend of grace and joy, encapsulating the very essence of the occasion. Cloaked in an elegant white top and impeccably fitted black pants, she adorned herself with an adorable bow, complementing her half-updo hairstyle exquisitely. The actress found herself covered in an array of vibrant flowers, with a golden lights sign proudly declaring, "Mimi's birthday".

On the work front, Iqbal is currently ruling the hearts of the audience with her impressive performance in Samjhota.