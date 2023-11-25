Momina Iqbal's pictures from lavish birthday party rock the internet

Momina Iqbal, a remarkably stunning and accomplished artist of the Pakistani drama industry, embarked on her professional journey as a model and seamlessly transitioned into the realm of acting.
Known for her versatility, she effortlessly embodies both positive and negative roles, leaving an indelible mark with her convincing portrayals. In a recent performance, Momina Iqbal once again captivated the audience with her portrayal of a negative character, adding another feather to her cap of impressive roles.
As fate would have it, her birthday became a grand affair, marked by a star-studded celebration. Many celebs were present, including Mashal Khan, Imran Ashraf, Humayoun Ashraf, Salman Saeed and others.
In every captured moment, Iqbal exudes a harmonious blend of grace and joy, encapsulating the very essence of the occasion. Cloaked in an elegant white top and impeccably fitted black pants, she adorned herself with an adorable bow, complementing her half-updo hairstyle exquisitely. The actress found herself covered in an array of vibrant flowers, with a golden lights sign proudly declaring, "Mimi's birthday".
On the work front, Iqbal is currently ruling the hearts of the audience with her impressive performance in Samjhota.
Pakistani rupee witnessed losses against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Saturday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284.87 for buying and 285.37 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.87
|285.37
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold is losing ground in local markets despite upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,700, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,930.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs197,449, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,475 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs161,550 for tola over the weekend.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce, gaining $8 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
