Imam-ul-Haq ties the knot with Anmol Mehmood

Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has officially tied the knot with Anmol Mehmood, a dedicated Norwegian doctor.

The 27-year-old delightedly shared a captivating carousel of images capturing the couple's intimate moments in a mosque, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

"Today, we've not only become partners for life but have also solidified the bond of best friendship, which has always been the foundation of our love story. Today, I not only married my best friend but also found my forever home in your heart. Keep us in your prayers..," he wrote.

The bride adorned herself in a breathtaking peach ensemble, embellished with intricate jewels, radiating stunning elegance. Meanwhile, the cricketer was impeccably attired in a pale green sherwani, adorned with meticulous embroidery.

Today, we've not only become partners for life but have also solidified the bond of best friendship, which has always been the foundation of our love story. Today, I not only married my best friend ,but also found my forever home in your heart. Keep us in your prayers.💍💫❤️ pic.twitter.com/DXHYqKeAUB — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) November 25, 2023

The pre-qawali night celebration unfolded with grandeur just yesterday, setting the stage for the beginning of their enchanting journey together.