ICC names 10 places where cricket fans can watch India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on June 9

Cricket fans in India, Pakistan, the United States, and South Africa can watch the big India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on June 9 at ten different fan parks in their countries, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced this week.

The ICC said this year's World Cup matches will be shown in fan parks where people can watch live on huge screens with added fun like DJs, food and drink stalls, cricket ambassadors, and family activities. Next month, a total of 23 matches will be shown across 16 fan parks in five countries.

India and Pakistan have a tense political relationship, making their cricket matches very exciting for millions of fans worldwide. Due to diplomatic issues, they only play against each other in international tournaments, not in bilateral series for many years.

Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, will lead his team against Rohit Sharma's India on June 9 in New York as part of the ICC T20 World Cup. This match will be shown in several fan parks around the world, the ICC said.

"Ten different fan parks will show the Group A game between India and Pakistan, including Cedar Creek Park in Seaford, New York, the Indira Gandhi Indoor Arena in New Delhi, India, and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan," the ICC said on Saturday.

In New York City, the Oculus World Trade Center is a major venue, showing 18 matches on 10 different dates, including the final on June 29.

“We are excited to bring communities together by broadcasting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in a record number of fan parks,” said ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley.

“These parks are meant to make cricket more fun and accessible, letting fans of all ages enjoy the T20 World Cup like never before,” Tetley added.

In their T20 World Cup match in 2021, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets, but India got their revenge the next year, winning by four wickets thanks to a strong half-century by former captain Virat Kohli.