PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry sent on judicial remand in sedition case

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court on Friday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a sedition case.

Police requested the court for an extension in the physical remand, however, the court rejected the plea while announcing the verdict.

The former federal minister was presented in an Islamabad district and sessions court amid tight security on Friday after his two-day physical remand expired.

On Jan 25, an Islamabad court had granted police two-day physical remand of Fawad, hours after he was arrested from Lahore for “threatening” the electoral body’s members and their families.

The case is being heard in the courtroom of Judge Raja Waqas Ahmed.

At the offset of the hearing today, the election commission’s lawyer Saad Hassan, who is the prosecutor in the case, informed the court that the PTI leader’s voice matching had been completed. He requested an extension in remand as Fawad had to be taken to Lahore for a photogrammetric test.

The prosecutor contended before the court that the former federal minister was inciting hatred against a constitutional institution.

Heavy contingents of Frontier Corps personnel and police are present outside the court premises. Some PTI workers also clashed with policemen.

Media personnel, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and ex-SAPM Zulfi Bukhari among other PTI leaders were stopped by police from going inside the courtroom.