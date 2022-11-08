Pakistan’s Nida Dar beats Indian duo to win ICC Player of the Month award
Share
DUBAI – Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar has been named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2022 after she displayed stunning performances during the Women's Asia Cup.
India's Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma were also nominated for the award alongside Dar. But the veteran Pakistan all-rounder won the title, beating the Indian duo.
Dar showed a terrific performance for Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup in October. She smashed 145 runs in six matches, at a superb average of 72.50, and also claimed eight wickets at a meagre 14.87 runs a piece.
Her exploits include a superb all-round display against India where she scored an unbeaten 56 and went on to claim bowling figures of 2/23 to guide Pakistan to a memorable victory. Dar's consistent performances in a tough batting and bowling role throughout the tournament helped Pakistan in reaching the semi-finals, where they lost to Sri Lanka by just a run.
Nida Dar becomes first Pakistani bowler to get ... 11:45 AM | 1 Jul, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistani all-rounder Nida Dar achieved a historic landmark after joining the club of women cricketers ...
- ‘A magician’ – Pakistani spin legend Abdul Qadir inducted into ...11:36 AM | 8 Nov, 2022
- Türkiye offers medical treatment to Imran Khan after injured in gun ...11:21 AM | 8 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan’s first electric buses hit roads in Karachi10:42 AM | 8 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan’s Nida Dar beats Indian duo to win ICC Player of the Month ...10:18 AM | 8 Nov, 2022
- COP27 summit: UN chief urges world to support flood-hit Pakistan09:47 AM | 8 Nov, 2022
- Anmol Baloch confuses Siri with weight loss suggestions08:39 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
- Danyal Zafar receives backlash over hair colour11:34 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
- Mahira Khan raises voice for Breast Cancer Awareness campaign09:24 PM | 7 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022