Pakistan’s Nida Dar beats Indian duo to win ICC Player of the Month award

DUBAI – Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar has been named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for October 2022 after she displayed stunning performances during the Women's Asia Cup.

India's Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma were also nominated for the award alongside Dar. But the veteran Pakistan all-rounder won the title, beating the Indian duo.

Dar showed a terrific performance for Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup in October. She smashed 145 runs in six matches, at a superb average of 72.50, and also claimed eight wickets at a meagre 14.87 runs a piece.

Her exploits include a superb all-round display against India where she scored an unbeaten 56 and went on to claim bowling figures of 2/23 to guide Pakistan to a memorable victory. Dar's consistent performances in a tough batting and bowling role throughout the tournament helped Pakistan in reaching the semi-finals, where they lost to Sri Lanka by just a run.