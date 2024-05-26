PCB says no offer made to any player for vice captain's role

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the selection committee has decided not to appoint a vice-captain for the team.
This announcement came after reports surfaced that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had declined the role of vice-captain, which was offered to him a day earlier.
“During Friday’s selection committee meeting, we discussed the vice-captaincy but unanimously decided not to appoint anyone,” said the PCB statement. “Therefore, no offer was made to anyone.”
The previous day, several sources claimed that the selectors had approached Shaheen about becoming the vice-captain. However, the conversation did not progress as Shaheen expressed no interest in the position.
Sources close to Shaheen confirmed that the selection committee had indeed offered him the role of vice-captain, making him skipper Babar Azam's second-in-command, but he declined.
This development follows the board's decision in March to reinstate Babar as the white-ball captain, replacing Shaheen, based on the newly formed selection committee's recommendation.
Under Zaka Ashraf, the cricket board had initially appointed Shaheen as the white-ball captain after the team's poor performance in the ICC World Cup 2023.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 26, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
