Yasir Hussain pens heartwarming birthday note for wife Iqra Aziz

Lollywood's power couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz set social media ablaze with an outpouring of love as Hussain marked his wife's 26th birthday. The actor, screenwriter and TV show host shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, encapsulating their journey and expressing his profound love with a captivating caption.
The montage featured memorable moments and the Bollywood classic 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha' from '1942: A Love Story,' adding a delightful touch.
In the caption, he celebrated Iqra as the love of his life, the mother of their son Kabir Hussain and his most cherished actress. He described Iqra not just as beautiful, strong, and talented but as a unique vibe, wishing her a long and vibrant life without any need for improvement.
"Happy birthday to the love of my life my wife @kabirhussainnn ‘s amma and one of my favourite actors. This beautiful strong and talented girl is not just that she is a vibe. May you live long and strong. Don’t change yourself. one can’t improve perfection. Love you @iiqraaziz let’s travel have fun and enjoy our lives like we always do muwahh."
The enchanting video melted our hearts, leaving everyone captivated by the adorable couple, and the comments section was a testament to this. Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments with heart emojis and heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl.
Expressing her gratitude, the birthday girl herself penned, "Thank you, Yas. I love you. Blessed to have you in my life. Forever a vibe because of you. You are my vibe." This exchange of love and affection resonated with everyone who witnessed the heartfelt celebration.
The lovebirds got married on December 28, 2019 and welcomed their first child, a son named Kabir Hussain, on July 10, 2021.
Pakistani rupee witnessed losses against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Saturday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284.87 for buying and 285.37 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.87
|285.37
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold is losing ground in local markets despite upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,700, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,930.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs197,449, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,475 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs161,550 for tola over the weekend.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce, gaining $8 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
