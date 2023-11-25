Search

Lifestyle

Yasir Hussain pens heartwarming birthday note for wife Iqra Aziz

Web Desk
09:55 PM | 25 Nov, 2023
Yasir Hussain pens heartwarming birthday note for wife Iqra Aziz
Source: Yasir Hussain (Instagram)

Lollywood's power couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz set social media ablaze with an outpouring of love as Hussain marked his wife's 26th birthday. The actor, screenwriter and TV show host shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, encapsulating their journey and expressing his profound love with a captivating caption.

The montage featured memorable moments and the Bollywood classic 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha' from '1942: A Love Story,' adding a delightful touch.

In the caption, he celebrated Iqra as the love of his life, the mother of their son Kabir Hussain and his most cherished actress. He described Iqra not just as beautiful, strong, and talented but as a unique vibe, wishing her a long and vibrant life without any need for improvement.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life my wife @kabirhussainnn ‘s amma and one of my favourite actors. This beautiful strong and talented girl is not just that she is a vibe. May you live long and strong. Don’t change yourself. one can’t improve perfection. Love you @iiqraaziz let’s travel have fun and enjoy our lives like we always do muwahh." 

The enchanting video melted our hearts, leaving everyone captivated by the adorable couple, and the comments section was a testament to this. Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments with heart emojis and heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl.

Expressing her gratitude, the birthday girl herself penned, "Thank you, Yas. I love you. Blessed to have you in my life. Forever a vibe because of you. You are my vibe." This exchange of love and affection resonated with everyone who witnessed the heartfelt celebration.

The lovebirds got married on December 28, 2019 and welcomed their first child, a son named Kabir Hussain, on July 10, 2021.

Yasir Hussain has an unconventional surprise for Iqra Aziz's birthday this time

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:49 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Momina Iqbal's pictures from lavish birthday party rock the internet

09:20 PM | 24 Nov, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill's heartfelt birthday celebration for mom leaves fans ...

11:19 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Nida Yasir completes fashion design course

10:10 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Emraan Hashmi tells why he didn't enjoy SRK's birthday bash

10:14 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Hania Aamir wishes Indian rap sensation Badshah on his 38th birthday

05:35 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Aiman and Minal Khan celebrate 25th birthday with family

Advertisement

Latest

10:25 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

TikTok couple Zarnab Fatima and Laraib Khalid steal hearts at dreamy Baraat ceremony

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 25 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 25th November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Nov 2023

Pakistani rupee witnessed losses against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284.87 for buying and 285.37 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.87 285.37
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.08 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold remains under pressure in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 25 Nov 2023

Gold is losing ground in local markets despite upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 25 November 2023

On Saturday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,700, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,930.

Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs197,449, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,475 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs161,550 for tola over the weekend.

In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce, gaining $8 on Saturday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: