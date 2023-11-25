Yasir Hussain pens heartwarming birthday note for wife Iqra Aziz

Lollywood's power couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz set social media ablaze with an outpouring of love as Hussain marked his wife's 26th birthday. The actor, screenwriter and TV show host shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, encapsulating their journey and expressing his profound love with a captivating caption.

The montage featured memorable moments and the Bollywood classic 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha' from '1942: A Love Story,' adding a delightful touch.

In the caption, he celebrated Iqra as the love of his life, the mother of their son Kabir Hussain and his most cherished actress. He described Iqra not just as beautiful, strong, and talented but as a unique vibe, wishing her a long and vibrant life without any need for improvement.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life my wife @kabirhussainnn ‘s amma and one of my favourite actors. This beautiful strong and talented girl is not just that she is a vibe. May you live long and strong. Don’t change yourself. one can’t improve perfection. Love you @iiqraaziz let’s travel have fun and enjoy our lives like we always do muwahh."

The enchanting video melted our hearts, leaving everyone captivated by the adorable couple, and the comments section was a testament to this. Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments with heart emojis and heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl.

Expressing her gratitude, the birthday girl herself penned, "Thank you, Yas. I love you. Blessed to have you in my life. Forever a vibe because of you. You are my vibe." This exchange of love and affection resonated with everyone who witnessed the heartfelt celebration.

The lovebirds got married on December 28, 2019 and welcomed their first child, a son named Kabir Hussain, on July 10, 2021.