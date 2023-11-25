Kanwal Aftab steals the show at Larib Khalid and Zarnab Fatima's Mayuon ceremony

The enchanting moments from the Mayuon ceremony of TikTok sensations Larib Khalid and Zarnab Fatima have taken the internet by storm, thanks to the radiant presence of the popular TikTok personality Kanwal Aftab.

Aftab has rapidly gained fame with over 19 million followers on TikTok and more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram. Her vibrant presence and infectious energy continue to captivate audiences, making her a celebrated figure in the digital realm.

Accompanied by her husband and fellow TikToker Zulqarnain, she graced the Mayuon ceremony dressed in a stunning green ensemble, capturing the essence of the event in a series of captivating photos and videos shared on Instagram.

As fans shower the comments section with love, one user playfully noted, "Great advice, but before the wedding day," adding a touch of humour to the lively interaction. However, not all comments were without a touch of criticism, with one user sarcastically remarking, "Self-married and holding us back," highlighting the diverse range of reactions to Kanwal's content.