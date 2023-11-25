Dying woman saves three people's lives by donating liver and kidneys

A dying woman in Rawalpindi saved three people's lives by donating her vital organs, liver and kidneys.

Doctors at Rawalpindi's Safari Hospital transplanted the kidneys donated by the dying woman into two patients, giving them a new lease of life.

Rifat Zartaj wrote a will before her death about donating her vital organs. Her liver was transplanted into patient Omar Khayyam at the PKLI. Her kidneys were transplanted into 28-year-old Ahsan Jameel and 50-year-old Major Rukhsana.

Zartaj's brother Dr. Fahad Abbas said, "Rifat Zartaj had made a will to donate her organs in 2012." Her daughter Dr. Noor Al Huda said that doctors at the Safari Hospital fulfilled her mother's wish.

Doctor's said the patients who had the liver and kidney transplants were recovering.