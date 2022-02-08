Pakistani woman donates part of liver to husband in life-saving transplant (VIDEO)

KARACHI – In an exceptional case of unconditional love, a woman in southern Sindh province gives her husband the gift of life a second time with a key organ donation.

The brave woman donated a part of her liver to save the life of her husband, Muhammad Khan, who was suffering from a chronic liver ailment.

The crucial transplant was successfully performed at Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jilani Institute of Medical Sciences, Khairpur. Following the life-saving surgery, the surgeons said that both individuals are doing well.

Speaking in a video clip from the medical facility, the woman carrying a big smile on her face said she is so happy following the successful transplant. Expressing her love for her better half, she said my husband is my ‘Jigar’ so that’s why I gave part of my liver to save him.

Responding to a question of a surgeon who was recording the clip, she said they married around 10 years back while they have no children. “My husband is my everything and I can donate every part of my body to save him”, she added.

Recently, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre sets history by performing one kidney transplant and one liver transplant the same day to save two lives in the South Asian country. UAE Organ Donation team and UAE Ministry of Health team airlifted the two organs in a small commercial jet to hand over them to the PKLI&RC team.

Inspired by brave parents of a terminally-ill ... 12:15 AM | 12 Jan, 2022 LAHORE – Inspired by the brave parents of a terminally-ill child, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid ...

Doctors usually take a piece of a matching liver out of someone and transplant it on the other person and it will grow into a full organ.