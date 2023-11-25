Burglar falls asleep during heist, caught due to loud snoring

Search

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 25 Nov, 2023
A thief in China gained notoriety following his hilariously botched heist. Yang, the burglar, broke into the house late at night, but as he was robbing the place, he fell asleep and was taken into custody.

When a thief sneaked into a house in the southwest Chinese province of Yunnan on November 8 after midnight, he was startled to hear people inside talking. 

According to South China Morning Post, he decided to wait in another room until the homeowners went to bed. The thief, who was about to break into the residence, lit up a cigarette and fell asleep moments later.

The publication stated that once Tang, the homeowner, went to bed with her child, she heard heavy snoring and decided to ignore it, believing the noise to be coming from a neighbour. She soon realized the snoring was coming from another room in her house. After 40 minutes, she got up to clean her child's milk bottle and noted how loud it had become. 

When Tang opened the door, she was shocked to discover a stranger soundly dozing on the floor. She quickly fled the room, told her family what had happened, and called the police. The police arrested him and put him behind the bars.

