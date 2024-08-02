Online taxi driver allegedly assaults female passenger in Lahore

LAHORE - An online taxi driver has allegedly assaulted a female passenger in Lahore, according to local police.

The incident reportedly occurred after the driver completed the ride and dropped off the victim and her friend at their residence. According to the FIR, the driver requested to enter the house under the pretense of needing a drink of water. Once inside, he allegedly assaulted the woman before fleeing the scene.

Police have registered a case based on the victim's complaint. The FIR details the sequence of events, including the driver's actions and the victim's accusations.

Authorities have identified the vehicle by its license plate number, as provided by the victim. Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the suspect.