Shaan Shahid shares his two cents on working in Bollywood

In recent times, Shaan Shahid has been in the news for his comments about working in Bollywood, which has often been misconstrued, leading to larger debates about artistic freedom and patriotism.
Recently, the Zarrar star called out Javed Akhtar, a celebrated Indian lyricist, for his controversial comments about the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Shahid expressed his reservations about Akhtar being granted a visa to enter Pakistan, given his alleged hatred for the country. Akhtar was attending Lahore's Faiz Festival at the time.
In a newly surfaced video, the Arth actor has once again shared his displeasure about India and its artists. In an interview with a local publication, Shahid was asked why he had not chosen to work in Bollywood or on an Indian project. He responded with a rather confusing analogy, leaving many scratching their heads.
Shahid's comments have once again stirred up controversy and ignited a debate about cross-border collaborations and the entertainment industry's role in politics. It remains to be seen how this issue will be resolved, but it is clear that Shahid's opinions have not gone unnoticed.
According to the actor, "If you are a good doctor, then you would typically offer your services in places where there is poverty and widespread illness." He further stated, "Similarly, I work in Pakistani films to entertain my audience, who are deprived of entertainment. This land needs me more, as it has nourished me into the artist that I am today, and therefore, Pakistanis have a right to my work."
When asked about the idea of art transcending borders, Shaan Shahid responded, "Well, they should try acquiring a visa first." The actor has been vocal about his stance on not working in Bollywood and his support for Pakistani cinema. In a previous interview, he spoke about rejecting offers from Bollywood, including Aamir Khan's Ghajini, and the backlash he faced for it.
"I keep receiving offers and I keep refusing them. And after saying no to some from Bollywood, things I've had to face in Pakistan were unreal," Shaan shared. He explained that the character he was offered for Ghajini was something "anyone in India could've done" and that he asked why they wanted a Pakistani actor for the role. The character was a villain involved in the selling of body parts of children, and Shaan felt that it was not a character that suited him.
He further added, "If you're India's heavyweight, I am Pakistan's heavyweight, I won't lose a fight for money." Shaan believes that Pakistani cinema needs him more, and his audience deserves to be entertained by him. Despite the idea that art can transcend borders, Shaan's patriotism and loyalty lie with his home country, and he continues to work in Pakistani films to contribute to his nation's entertainment industry.
