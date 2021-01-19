Shah Rukh Khan to make a comeback with Deepika Padukone in 'Pathan'
Share
Bollywood's King Khan has been on a sabbatical ever since his last venture Zero bombed out, but it seems he is ready to return to the big screen now.
Deepika Padukone confirmed that the Happy New Year duo is all set to woo the audience in Sidharth Anand’s action film Pathan.
Apart from Khan and Padukone, Pathan will also star John Abraham in a pivotal role. The film is all set to go on floors in November and is made on a whopping budget of over Rs200 crores.
The B-town diva went on to reveal the details about her upcoming projects, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”
The 35-year-old actress has worked with Khan in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express to name a few. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge superstar also hinted about his new project when wishing happy new year to his fanbase:
View this post on Instagram
Set in the backdrop of the dystopian Middle East, Pathan explores the story of city's most dangerous criminals. Not much has been revealed about the film, but the fans are over the moon with Khan's comeback.
Shahrukh Khan announces he has taken a break from ... 01:23 PM | 19 Apr, 2019
LAHORE - Shah Rukh Khan has taken his VFX-heavy film Zero all the way to China for closing the Beijing International ...
- Ex-Corps commander Bilal Akbar appointed Pakistan’s new envoy to ...08:19 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
- PSL 6 – PCB seeks permission for up to 14,000 spectators in the ...08:12 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
-
- Russian-American climber found dead on Pakistan's Pastore Peak07:40 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan’s only The All Girl band takes the internet by storm with ...07:17 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
-
-
- ‘Mashroob-e-Maghrib’ – Hareem Shah reveals the favourite drink ...03:40 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021