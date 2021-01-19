Shah Rukh Khan to make a comeback with Deepika Padukone in 'Pathan'
Web Desk
04:36 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan to make a comeback with Deepika Padukone in 'Pathan'
Share

Bollywood's King Khan has been on a sabbatical ever since his last venture Zero bombed out, but it seems he is ready to return to the big screen now.

Deepika Padukone confirmed that the Happy New Year duo is all set to woo the audience in Sidharth Anand’s action film Pathan.

Apart from Khan and Padukone, Pathan will also star John Abraham in a pivotal role. The film is all set to go on floors in November and is made on a whopping budget of over Rs200 crores.

The B-town diva went on to reveal the details about her upcoming projects, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”

The 35-year-old actress has worked with Khan in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express to name a few. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge superstar also hinted about his new project when wishing happy new year to his fanbase:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Set in the backdrop of the dystopian Middle East, Pathan explores the story of city's most dangerous criminals. Not much has been revealed about the film, but the fans are over the moon with Khan's comeback.

Shahrukh Khan announces he has taken a break from ... 01:23 PM | 19 Apr, 2019

LAHORE - Shah Rukh Khan has taken his VFX-heavy film Zero all the way to China for closing the Beijing International ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s only The All Girl band takes the ...
07:17 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Chinese children's performance on Sohni Dharti ...
07:58 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Reema Khan receives Covid-19 vaccine in US (VIDEO)
02:33 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
‘Mashroob-e-Maghrib’ – Hareem Shah reveals ...
03:40 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Humaima Malick 'will never eat McDonald’s again'
03:12 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Watch – Why Hareem Shah slapped Mufti Abdul ...
08:23 PM | 18 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan’s only The All Girl band takes the internet by storm with latest song
07:17 PM | 19 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr