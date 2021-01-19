NAB files corruption reference against Sindh CM Murad
05:41 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
Share
ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah over alleged misappropriation in misuse of power in provincial power projects.
The anti-corruption watchdog has also nominated 16 other suspects, including Omni group’s Abdul Majeed Ghani, in the reference, which has been filed with an accountability court in Islamabad.
The chief minister has been accused of issuing funds in violation of rules and regulations in Nooriabad Power Project and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company’s projects, causing loss to national exchequer.
- PDM accuses Imran Khan of receiving funds from India, Israel06:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
- NAB files corruption reference against Sindh CM Murad05:41 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan up 31 places on Trading Across Border Index04:02 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
-
-
Reema Khan receives Covid-19 vaccine in US (VIDEO)
02:33 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
-
-
- Watch – Why Hareem Shah slapped Mufti Abdul Qavi?08:23 PM | 18 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021