NAB files corruption reference against Sindh CM Murad

05:41 PM | 19 Jan, 2021
NAB files corruption reference against Sindh CM Murad
ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah over alleged misappropriation in misuse of power in provincial power projects. 

The anti-corruption watchdog has also nominated 16 other suspects, including Omni group’s Abdul Majeed Ghani, in the reference, which has been filed with an accountability court in Islamabad. 

The chief minister has been accused of issuing funds in violation of rules and regulations in Nooriabad Power Project and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company’s projects, causing loss to national exchequer. 

