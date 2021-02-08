'Groove Mera' – Amid backlash, Mehwish Hayat and Gohar Rasheed praise PSL6 anthem
Share
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is back and, like every year, the murmur has it that Pakistan is in splits and can't decide if PSL 6 anthem is worthy of hate or love.
Featuring Naseebo Lal, Young Stunners and Aima Baig,' Groove Mera' isn't as hard to listen to, but it isn’t a hit either.
Composed and produced by former EP frontman Xulfi and Adnan Dhool, it still manages to be catchy, and the combination of Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners also fits the bill.
Yet, the star-studded collaboration has failed to impress the fans; resulting in poking fun at the track.
Amid the buzz, superstar Mehwish Hayat praises the official anthem, asking the audience to stop bashing it. Taking to Twitter, the Load Wedding actress said, “Idk what the fuss is abt? I loved the new #pslanthem2021.”
“It was bold & fresh! This is what stifles creativity in our country, we always want more of the same & not prepared to accept anything different. This bashing has to stop. We need a diversity of voices & ideas. Well done PSL!”
Idk what the fuss is abt? I loved the new #pslanthem2021 .It was bold & fresh! This is what stifles creativity in our country,we always want more of the same & not prepared to accept anything different.This bashing has to stop. We need a diversity of voices & ideas.Well done PSL! https://t.co/hYMuZqkx8D— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 7, 2021
Actor par excellence, Gohar Rasheed also came to the anthem’s rescue and tweeted in support:
“Why do we always have to bash the #pslanthem Man shrugging? has it become a ritual? #GrooveMera has a nice stadium anthem vibe to it, I LIKE IT !!”
“Remember putting up a show #PSL6 in these times is not easy so let’s show some respect and support coz the world is watching us!!", he concluded.
Why do we always have to bash the #pslanthem 🤷🏻♂️? has it become a ritual 🤔? #GrooveMera has a nice stadium anthem vibe to it, 🕺🏻— Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) February 7, 2021
I LIKE IT !! 👍🏻 remember putting up a show #PSL6 in these times is not easy so let’s show some respect and support 🤗 coz the world is watching us !!
The Twitter remained divided over the song, with loyal Ali Zafar's fans reminiscing about the previous anthem:
After hearing #pslanthem2021— Javaria (@JavariaAsmat112) February 7, 2021
Me to my friend: pic.twitter.com/U1O4fEsajK
Yeh jaashan hai bajay to bhajty rahey gy 💯💯💯💯— Mohtashim Siddique (@MM0HTASHIM) February 7, 2021
Love this anthem
They are legends of my city @TalhahYunus @talhahanjum #psl6anthem #psl6anthem #pslanthem2021 pic.twitter.com/KZJUJyrc8U
What is "Groove"...?— Ali Irtaza (16 Feb ko tano ka kate ga🔥😈🎂) (@Irtazakhan_07) February 7, 2021
Koi BTA do moje bhi🧐
The PSL6 anthem was premiered on February 6, and has 2.5 million views on YouTube thus far.
'Groove Mera' – PCB releases PSL 2021 anthem ... 10:28 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – The Pakistan Super League's (PSL) anthem for the sixth edition has been released, annouced the Pakistan ...
- #K2WinterExpedition – Search operation for missing Ali Sadpara, ...04:17 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
-
-
- NTS paper leaked on social media hours before test in KPK02:50 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- PAKvSA: Pakistan clean sweeps Proteas in two-match Test series02:19 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
-
- Bollywood actor arrested for shooting, uploading pornographic videos01:30 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- Rabi Peerzada pays tribute to Gen Bajwa with portrait painting06:50 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021