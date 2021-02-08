'Groove Mera' – Amid backlash, Mehwish Hayat and Gohar Rasheed praise PSL6 anthem

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is back and, like every year, the murmur has it that Pakistan is in splits and can't decide if PSL 6 anthem is worthy of hate or love.

Featuring Naseebo Lal, Young Stunners and Aima Baig,' Groove Mera' isn't as hard to listen to, but it isn’t a hit either.

Composed and produced by former EP frontman Xulfi and Adnan Dhool, it still manages to be catchy, and the combination of Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners also fits the bill.

Yet, the star-studded collaboration has failed to impress the fans; resulting in poking fun at the track.

Amid the buzz, superstar Mehwish Hayat praises the official anthem, asking the audience to stop bashing it. Taking to Twitter, the Load Wedding actress said, “Idk what the fuss is abt? I loved the new #pslanthem2021.”

“It was bold & fresh! This is what stifles creativity in our country, we always want more of the same & not prepared to accept anything different. This bashing has to stop. We need a diversity of voices & ideas. Well done PSL!”

Actor par excellence, Gohar Rasheed also came to the anthem’s rescue and tweeted in support:

“Why do we always have to bash the #pslanthem Man shrugging? has it become a ritual? #GrooveMera has a nice stadium anthem vibe to it, I LIKE IT !!”

“Remember putting up a show #PSL6 in these times is not easy so let’s show some respect and support coz the world is watching us!!", he concluded.

The Twitter remained divided over the song, with loyal Ali Zafar's fans reminiscing about the previous anthem:

The PSL6 anthem was premiered on February 6, and has 2.5 million views on YouTube thus far.