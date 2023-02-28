Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs300 to reach Rs194,400 on Tuesday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,000 per tola.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs257 to settle at Rs166,666.

However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $2 to close at $1810.

Meanwhile, the per tola price of silver in the domestic market remained stable and traded at Rs2,080 per tola.