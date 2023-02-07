Saboor Aly looks like a bombshell in blue dress

Lollywood's popular actress Saboor Aly is back to steal all the attention. With her charismatic beauty and top notch sartorial choices, the Parizaad diva has everyone obsessed with her.

Having millions of followers, Aly keeps her fans updated with rare glimpses of her private and professional life which often steal netizens' hearts. Most recently, the Fitrat actress shared an Instagram post where she stunned in a beautiful blue outfit.

Social media users were swooned by the Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain star's charming persona as she casually posed before a picturesque view in the US city of Las Vegas.

The Bunty I Love You actress captioned the bunch of pictures with a blue butterfly emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

Receiving thousands of likes, Aly's comment section was flooded with love from netizens.

On the work front, Aly's notable dramas include Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bay Qasoor, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan, and Teri Chah Mein, to name a few.