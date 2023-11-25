Punjab Police constable jobs – Here is how to apply!

Punjab Police is accepting applications for the positions of Lady Constable, Constable, and other positions for the next several days.

The plan to add 4,000 people to the force was authorised by Punjab's Inspector General (IG) Dr. Usman Anwar and it has been sent to the cabinet.

The constables are going to be hired to handle administrative tasks. Once the provincial government gives its approval, the Punjab Police will officially post job openings.

How to apply online for employment with Punjab Police 2023

Go to www.punjabpolice.gov.pk, the Punjab police webpage.

Fill in the appropriate fields with your personal data, upload the necessary files and submit the application.

When you will be shortlisted, they will get in touch with you to set up an interview.

A week or so following the written test, keep an eye out for the Roll Number Slips.

Applications will not be accepted without submitting deposit slips.

Who can apply for Punjab Police Constable positions

Post Name Head Constable Age 18-25 Years Nationality Pakistan Scale BPS-07 Education Intermediate Gender Male Physical Standards Height: 5 feet 7 inches, Chest: 31’’ – 32’’ ½, Good Eyesight Domicile Punjab