Renowned astrologer predicts Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s marriage in 2025

Renowned Pakistani astrologer Samia Khan has predicted that 2025 could be a transformative year for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, with strong prospects for marriage.

According to Samia Khan, Bilawal was born under a favorable Jupiter alignment, which is returning to the same influential position this year. She stated that this planetary alignment will likely bring significant blessings to his life.

“This year, it is almost impossible for Bilawal Bhutto not to be favored by his stars,” she remarked.

The astrologer, who claims a high accuracy rate in her predictions, suggested that Bilawal’s chances of becoming both a “political groom” and a “real groom” are powerful in 2025.

Samia Khan further advised Bilawal’s family to take advantage of this auspicious time, adding that the alignment offers a unique window of opportunity.

While Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has not commented on the prediction, the forecast has generated curiosity among political circles and supporters regarding his personal and professional future.