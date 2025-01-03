Collagen is the major protein contributing to the body’s structural, mechanical, organizational, and tissue-generation properties. Out of 28 different kinds of this protein, types 1 and 3 are the most essential. Type 1 alone makes up almost 90% of the body’s total collagen, benefiting tendons, skin, and bones. Therefore, the best collagen supplements available in the market consist of considerable amounts of type 1 collagen and other vital vitamins and minerals.

Best collagen supplements for women contain amino acids from animal and plant sources, offering options for both vegan and nonveg consumers.

Research-backed Efficacy of Collagen Supplementation

Collagen is consumed in multiple formulations, including tablets, capsules, powders and liquids. Scientific research indicates the efficacy of consuming collagen to fight the deficiencies and associated bone, skin, and immune system diseases.

Some randomized controlled trials have found that collagen supplementation improves skin elasticity. Other studies have demonstrated that these supplements can enhance joint mobility and reduce joint pain, particularly in osteoarthritis patients or athletes.

Research published in the International Journal of Dermatology indicates the efficacy of hydrolyzed collagen supplementation on the skin, improving the signs of ageing and replenishing it overall. Harvard Health Publishing also endorses these studies.

Collagen Supplements Consumption in Pakistan

In recent times, there has been an increased demand for collagen in Pakistan, and so one can easily find the best collagen supplements online. Most of the women in Pakistan prefer taking Collagen Supplements for the following benefits:

For Skin:

Improved elasticity and hydration: Collagen helps keep your skin firm, supple, and moisturized, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and dryness. Reduced wrinkles and fine lines: By supporting skin structure, collagen can minimize the visible signs of aging. Enhanced wound healing: Collagen plays a crucial role in the skin’s repair process, promoting faster healing of wounds and scars. Increased blood flow: Collagen contributes to healthy blood vessels, ensuring good circulation in the skin for a radiant complexion.

For Joints and Bones:

Reduced joint pain: Collagen may help reduce inflammation and support cartilage health, potentially easing discomfort associated with osteoarthritis. Increased bone density: Collagen is a significant component of bone tissue, and supplementing with it may help prevent bone loss and reduce the risk of fractures.

Other Potential Benefits:

Stronger hair and nails: Collagen can contribute to healthier hair and nails, reducing breakage and promoting growth. Increased muscle mass: Some studies suggest collagen supplementation may help increase muscle mass, especially when combined with resistance training.

Which are the Best Collagen Supplements?

The best collagen supplement replenishes protein deficiency and promotes the natural synthesis of new proteins with its vitamins and minerals complex.

Some top brands include Webber Naturals Collagen30, a range from Canada that guarantees results within 30 days of usage, NOW Foods Collagen Peptides from the USA and HealthAid from the UK. If you like Gummies, then Gumvits Marine Collagen in gummy form is a great option. You can easily find these and more options at My Vitamin Store, Pakistan’s most trusted website for vitamins and supplements,.