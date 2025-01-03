Gold prices surge in global and local markets

Gold prices witnessed a significant rise in both international and domestic markets, continuing an upward trend that has drawn attention from investors and traders.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold increased by $22 per ounce, reaching a new high of $2,657 per ounce.

Following the global surge, local gold prices also climbed sharply. The price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs2,200 per tola, bringing it to Rs276,900 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold saw an increase of Rs1,886, reaching Rs237,397.

Market analysts attribute this rise to fluctuations in global economic conditions and increasing investor demand for safe-haven assets. Traders anticipate that gold prices may remain volatile in the coming days, influenced by international trends and currency exchange rates.

The latest surge has left buyers and jewelers closely monitoring market movements, as gold continues to play a critical role as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.