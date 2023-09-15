Momina Iqbal performs Umrah, share heartwarming pictures

Enjoying an illustrious career with a number of successful dramas, Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal came and conquered the industry. Known for her effortless switch from a doe-eyed damsel to femme fatale, the Parlour Wali Larki famed actress has swooned Lollywood for all the right reasons.

From her very first role in Parlour Wali Larki, Iqbal had eyes on the prize to become the fraternity's leading star, and she rightfully did so. After her debut, Iqbal bolstered her career with notable performances in Ajnabi Lage Zindagi, Ehd-e-Wafa, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Sila-e-Mohabbat, Meray Humnasheen, and Grift to name a few.

Recently, she embarked on a spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, accompanied by her younger brother. During her pilgrimage, she has had the privilege of visiting the sacred sites, including the revered cities of Makkah and Madina. Her Instagram feed has been adorned with mesmerizing pictures that beautifully capture the serenity and sanctity of these Holy places.

On the work front, Iqbal is currently ruling the hearts of the audience with her impressive performance in Samjhota.