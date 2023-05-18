Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal turns 30

Enjoying an illustrious career with a number of successful dramas, Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal came and conquered the industry. Known for her effortless switch from a doe-eyed damsel to femme fatale, the Parlour Wali Larki famed actress has swooned Lollywood for all the right reasons. Turning 31 today, the actress has only begun taking huge leaps in her career and is set to make a name for herself, possibly leaving behind a legacy.
From her very first role in Parlour Wali Larki, Iqbal had eyes on the prize to become the fraternity's leading star, and she rightfully did so. After her debut, Iqbal bolstered her career with notable performances in Ajnabi Lage Zindagi, Ehd-e-Wafa, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Sila-e-Mohabbat, Meray Humnasheen, and Grift to name a few.
Having hundreds and thousands of followers on social media platforms and ide-or-die friends in the entertainment industry, the Daal Chawal star was wished a sweet birthday by megastar, Hania Aamir.
On the work front, Iqbal is currently ruling the hearts' of the audience with her impressive performance in Samjhota.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.
During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.
Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.