Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal turns 30

Enjoying an illustrious career with a number of successful dramas, Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal came and conquered the industry. Known for her effortless switch from a doe-eyed damsel to femme fatale, the Parlour Wali Larki famed actress has swooned Lollywood for all the right reasons. Turning 31 today, the actress has only begun taking huge leaps in her career and is set to make a name for herself, possibly leaving behind a legacy.

From her very first role in Parlour Wali Larki, Iqbal had eyes on the prize to become the fraternity's leading star, and she rightfully did so. After her debut, Iqbal bolstered her career with notable performances in Ajnabi Lage Zindagi, Ehd-e-Wafa, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Sila-e-Mohabbat, Meray Humnasheen, and Grift to name a few.

Having hundreds and thousands of followers on social media platforms and ide-or-die friends in the entertainment industry, the Daal Chawal star was wished a sweet birthday by megastar, Hania Aamir.

On the work front, Iqbal is currently ruling the hearts' of the audience with her impressive performance in Samjhota.