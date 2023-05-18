Search

Lifestyle

Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal turns 30

Noor Fatima 10:11 PM | 18 May, 2023
Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal turns 30
Source: Momina Iqbal (Instagram)

Enjoying an illustrious career with a number of successful dramas, Pakistani actress Momina Iqbal came and conquered the industry. Known for her effortless switch from a doe-eyed damsel to femme fatale, the Parlour Wali Larki famed actress has swooned Lollywood for all the right reasons. Turning 31 today, the actress has only begun taking huge leaps in her career and is set to make a name for herself, possibly leaving behind a legacy.

From her very first role in Parlour Wali Larki, Iqbal had eyes on the prize to become the fraternity's leading star, and she rightfully did so. After her debut, Iqbal bolstered her career with notable performances in Ajnabi Lage Zindagi, Ehd-e-Wafa, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Sila-e-Mohabbat, Meray Humnasheen, and Grift to name a few.

Having hundreds and thousands of followers on social media platforms and ide-or-die friends in the entertainment industry, the Daal Chawal star was wished a sweet birthday by megastar, Hania Aamir.

On the work front, Iqbal is currently ruling the hearts' of the audience with her impressive performance in Samjhota

Momina Iqbal's funny video leaves the internet in fits

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Ali Zafar turns 43: Watch the artist's finest works

09:43 PM | 18 May, 2023

WATCH — Oscar-winner actress aces Pakistani saree

06:23 PM | 16 May, 2023

Aftab Iqbal returns home a day after arrest

09:58 PM | 12 May, 2023

Sumbul Iqbal slays beach fashion in latest Instagram post

08:41 PM | 12 May, 2023

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with baby boy

06:57 PM | 12 May, 2023

Pakistani actress and Delhi Police engage in argument on Twitter

07:51 PM | 13 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hania Aamir sends birthday wishes to Maya Ali

10:21 PM | 18 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 18 May 2023

09:03 AM | 18 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.

During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.

Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.

This is an intra-day update...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 18, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: