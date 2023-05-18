Search

Hania Aamir sends birthday wishes to Maya Ali

Web Desk 10:21 PM | 18 May, 2023
Congratulations are in order for mesmerising and charming Pakistani actress Maya Ali on her birthday.

Renowned for her role in the hit drama serial "Mann Mayal," Maya has garnered numerous accolades and awards, solidifying her position among the finest talents in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Her exceptional performances in pivotal roles have not only earned her a critical acclaim but also made her one of the most sought-after actresses for leading brands and drama makers.

With her effervescent personality and incredible talent, Maya Ali continues to raise the bar higher and higher in the industry. Her charismatic presence and captivating performances in popular drama serials have made her a beloved figure among fans. Notably, her social media influence is evident as she boasts an impressive 7.2 million followers on Instagram, establishing her as one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the platform.

In a heartwarming gesture, fellow actress Hania Aamir took to her Instagram story to extend birthday wishes to Maya Ali. Expressing her warm regards, Aamir shared a heartfelt message celebrating Maya's special day. Graciously acknowledging the greeting, Maya suggested that they should celebrate together by cutting a cake. Her caption read, "We need to cut our birthday cakes together. Happy Birthday to you too." 

Aamir shared the ss on her story and responded "See you after work" with an aeroplane emoji. 

On the work front, Maya was seen in Mann Mayal, Sanam, Pehli Si Muhabbat and Jo Bichar Gaye. Meanwhile, some of Aamir's notable dramas include Ishqiya, Anaa, Dil Ruba, Titli and Mujhay Jeenay Du. 

