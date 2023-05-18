Pakistan Hockey team's head coach resigns due to salary dispute

Head coach of the Pakistan hockey team Siegfried Aikman has submitted his resignation due to a pay disagreement with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

According to details, Aikman was not paid his salary by PHF for more than a year.

Aikman announced his resignation and said, "I have resigned from my position as head coach."

He said, ''I have been working without receiving pay for a year. There had no other choice but to resign if I wanted to keep my promise.''

I was given a lot of promises, but not all of them were kept. I no longer want to work with the Pakistan hockey team and must go, Aikman said.

He continued by saying that after failing to see a way to resolve the regrettable situation, he made this decision.

Aikman had earlier threatened to resign if his salary was not paid on time. Aikman claimed that he had been supporting his family for the last one year on his savings before losing patience with the PHF.