'Release Imran Khan': Aircraft carries message to New York skies during PAKvsIND match

An aircraft carrying the message "Release Imran Khan" was seen flying above the skies of New York's Nassau during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

Over the stadium, in the skies of New York:



Release Imran Khan!!!#ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/uSaCaG1wy5 — PTI USA Official (@PTIOfficialUSA) June 9, 2024

Imran Khan, the jailed former prime minister of Pakistan, was arrested on August 5, 2023 and implicated in around 200 cases.

The private plane carrying a tailing placard created a flutter among the 30,000 and more fans as it flew past the Nassau County Cricket stadium as India opened its innings against Pakistan in the big-ticket event of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Private planes making political statements over cricket venues have long troubled the ICC, as activists gain free publicity without spending a dime.

During the 2019 World Cup in England, messages about Palestine and Kashmir frequently appeared in the skies over many stadiums, particularly during high-profile matches. Despite the ICC's efforts to prevent these intrusions and keep the sport free from political grandstanding, they were unsuccessful due to the UK Government not closing the airspace.