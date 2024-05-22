Search

Pakistan Football League set for launch next month 

Web Desk
05:09 PM | 22 May, 2024
LONDON—The Pakistan Football League (PFL) is scheduled to be launched on June 4th in Lahore. English football legend Michael Owen will attend as the chief guest.

A delegation of more than 25 foreign members will attend the launch event, including Mike Farnan, CEO of Redstrike, Davide Gomes and Luis Miguel de Sousa Santos Reis of SL Benfica, and Sky News football pundit Mike Alison Bender. Michael Owen has been appointed as the Ambassador of the Pakistan Football League.

The event is being organized by PFL UK Holdings, a UK-based group committed to overseeing the delivery of the Pakistan Football League and investing tens of millions of dollars. PFL UK Holdings was established by Farhan Ahmed Junejo, its Chairman, Ahmer Kunwar, its President and CEO, and other leading investors from the UK and UAE.

Farhan Junejo stated that PFL UK Holdings aims to drive foreign development investment in Pakistan and establish international football standards in the country. He emphasized the group's commitment to using football as a tool for social and educational development, aiming to make the sport accessible to all without discrimination.

The organizers aim to unite communities, celebrate diversity, and promote a positive sporting culture through the PFL. They also plan to bring together the best footballing talent from Pakistan, providing players with a platform to showcase their skills and fulfil their dreams.

Farhan Junejo revealed plans for a $1 billion investment in the sports industry and growing interest from Gulf countries in the sports field. The investment will include football stadiums, training centers, and facilitating the training of Pakistani players in international clubs.

Additionally, the mission includes plans to put Pakistan on the world's soccer map, with league matches, training of children and players by international coaches, and collaboration with renowned international clubs. The initiative aims to use sports, particularly football, as a means to engage children in positive activities and provide them with hope for a better future.

Finally, Farhan Junejo shared that Benfica has agreed to take 100 children and players each year from Pakistan to their training academy in Lisbon, Portugal, as part of the initiative to bridge divides and unite the country through football.

