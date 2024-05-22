Search

Pakistan

Budget 2024-25: Govt asked to discontinue Rs5,000 banknote in Pakistan

06:15 PM | 22 May, 2024
Budget 2024-25: Govt asked to discontinue Rs5,000 banknote in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry has asked the government to discontinue the Rs5,000 currency note in Pakistan to discourage cash payments. 

The chamber has proposed it in its recommendations to the government for the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2024-25.

It has also called for declaring the National Tax Number (NTN) mandatory for opening of bank accounts, sale and purchase of vehicles and properties. 

It added that NTN should also be declared mandatory for foreign trips and membership of clubs. The overseas chamber has also proposed imposition of withholding tax on travel expense, adding that income tax should be imposed on air tickets.  

The government will take a decision about discontinuation of the Rs5,000 banknote after reviewing all aspects. 

The federal government is likely to present a budget of Rs17 trillion on June 7.

There is a possibility that the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, totaling more than 17 trillion rupees, will be presented in Parliament on June 7th. Approval will be sought in a special meeting of the federal cabinet scheduled before presenting the budget in Parliament.

Pakistan likely to present Rs17tr budget on June 7

Pakistan

06:15 PM | 22 May, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Govt asked to discontinue Rs5,000 banknote in Pakistan

04:37 PM | 22 May, 2024

Lt Gen Nigar Johar wins Bint-e-Hawa Achievement Award 2024

03:34 PM | 22 May, 2024

Cigarette price hike fuels Illicit trade, undermines public health ...

02:10 PM | 22 May, 2024

Honda Civic Oriel latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

11:21 AM | 22 May, 2024

Border security operations intensify as Pak forces target terrorist ...

10:20 AM | 22 May, 2024

My Impact Meter's CEO, Kanwal Cheema, Honored at Dinner with ...

Pakistan

11:59 PM | 19 May, 2024

Fire at Lahore's Sabzazar grid station leaves most parts of city in ...

10:51 PM | 19 May, 2024

Pakistani politician faces trial in UK over alleged child sex offences

08:09 PM | 21 May, 2024

CCTV footage of attack on Raoof Hasan goes viral

04:23 PM | 21 May, 2024

Iqrarul Hassan allegedly attacked by Haq Khatib’s followers in ...

02:37 PM | 20 May, 2024

FBR deputy commissioner robbed on Peshawar Ring Road

11:45 PM | 21 May, 2024

PTI President Parvez Elahi walks free from Kot Lakhpat Jail as LHC ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:32 PM | 22 May, 2024

Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy confirmed, set to deliver first child in London

Gold & Silver

01:13 PM | 22 May, 2024

Gold suffers slight losses in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 22 May 2024

 Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 277.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.34 748.34
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.34 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.98 26.28
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: