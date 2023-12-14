PAKvAUS: Australia bat first against Pakistan in opening Test at Perth

PERTH – Australia bat first in against Pakistan in the maiden Test after as skipper Pat Cummins won the toss in the game being played at the WACA (Western Australian Cricket Association) ground in Perth.

Aussie openers gained traction in the early hours on the first day. David Warner remained unbeaten at 72 while Usman Khawaja was at 37 not out.

The hosts scored over 100 without losing any wickets shortly before lunch.

Meanwhile, Pakistan desperately looking for wickets as newly appointed skipper Shan Masood is leading the first game under his captaincy.

Debutants Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad have been called for their first Test match, giving major push to the Pakistani bowling attack. Sarfaraz Ahmed was the preferred wicketkeeper, with Mohammad Rizwan dropped.

Shan led Team Pakistan looking to win their first Test on Australian soil in nearly three decades.

Earlier, Shan Masood said his squad got ideal preparation and some match practice. We want to play more Test cricket, it's pinnacle. We have some world class players in the side, he added.

Pakistan vs Australia Test Squads

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood