Team Pakistan locked horns with Australia in the 1st Test of three-match series in Perth on Thursday.

The first Test start today on December 14 in Perth. The second test match will be played in Melbourne from December 26, while the third Test will be played in Sydney from January 03.

Pakistan vs Australia match live streaming

Pakistan

In Pakistan, the much-anticipated game will be available for stream on Tapmad.

Australia

in the host naiton, the cricket match series will be telecast live on Foxtel, while live-streaming facilities will be available on Kayo Sports. All matches will also be broadcast live on free-to-air via Channel 7 and their streaming platform, 7Plus.

India

In India, the stream of Pakistan vs Austrlia will be available at Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD air Test game. Cricket series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

UK

In Britain, TNT Sports will air the game.