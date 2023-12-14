Army Chief Asim Munir discusses security, military ties with US defence secy

WASHINGTON – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir called on Secretary of Defence General Lloyd James Austin during his maiden visit to Washington.

In a statement, the Pentagon said Gen Asim Munir was welcomed by Lloyd Austin, and two discussed matters related to regional peace and bilateral defense cooperation.

Pakistan’s top general is expected to meet US State Secretary Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. COAS will also call on senior members of US House and the Senate.

Gen Asim’s visit to Washington comes at a time when Pakistan is battling worse terrorism, with militants killing army and civilians with explosives-laden vehicles and by using imported weapons.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is also doing all-out efforts to restore ties with Washington as both sides faced witnessed strained ties during the regime of the ousted premier.

Following the change in command of army and the new caretaker government, US and Pakistan come close. Senior members of Biden administration visited Pakistan in early December.

It has been learnt that General Asim Munir will also discuss deportation of thousands of undocumented Afghans, as Islamabad took stringent measures amid uptick in terror attacks.

US emphasised its strategic partnership with Pakistan over time while Pakistan extended full support to Biden administration during their talks with Taliban and facilitated the evacuation of US personnel from Afghanistan after the Taliban captured Kabul.