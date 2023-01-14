Search

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin discusses security cooperation with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

Web Desk 09:11 AM | 14 Jan, 2023
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin discusses security cooperation with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – The US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III dialed Pakistan’s newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, the Department of Defence said.

A press release issued in this regard said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III held a telephonic conversation with new Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

General Asim Munir and Lloyd Austin discussed areas of mutual interest as well as recent regional developments. Austin, a close aide of US President Joe Biden, also felicitate General Asim for assuming charge as the country’s top general.

US Secretary of Defense reiterated that Washington and Islamabad have a long-standing defense partnership he is looking forward to working with General Asim Munir.

The recent development is the second high-level interaction between the Pakistan and US defense authorities under new leadership. Last month, US Central Command chief General Michael Erik Kurilla visited Pakistan and called on Army Chief Asim.

US Central Command chief discusses security cooperation with COAS Asim Munir

He also interacted with top senior military leaders, observed conditions and operations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, and exchanged views on strengthening defense ties between two sides.

