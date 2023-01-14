Nawaz Sharif, Maryam all set to return to Pakistan this month as PML-N 'ready for Punjab elections’

LAHORE – Deposed Pakistani prime minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, and his daughter are set to return to their homeland this month to lead the electoral campaign in Punjab.

Reports in local media said Nawaz, who is living in Britain in self-imposed exile, is set to return along with Maryam Nawaz and lately held a telephonic conversation with his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, the sitting Prime Minister, and other party leaders to chalk out strategy amid political turmoil in Punjab.

Sharif, 73, also told the premier to direct Punjab governor Baligh-ur Rehman to deal with political matters in the country’s most populous region as Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi earlier this week signed the summary to dissolve the provincial assembly after a political tug-of-war.

Meanwhile, Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz planned to participate in the election campaign with mass drives as PML-N leaders expressed resolve to bag the provincial elections.

Lately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, a confidante of the Sharif family, said his party was prepared for elections in 90 days and made tall claims to thrash Imran Khan-led party in the region.

He however mentioned that the National Assembly, Sindh, and Balochistan assemblies will complete their terms until August 2023.

Sanaullah slammed PTI for ‘undemocratic act’ to dissolve assemblies, saying all members of the ruling alliance opposed the idea.