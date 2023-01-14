Paramilitary forces to be deployed during LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

Tight security arrangements put in place for local bodies elections in southeastern Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Interior has notified a static deployment of Frontier Constabulary troops outside all highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations during local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.
In a letter to ECP, the Interior Ministry which deals with national security said FC troops will be deployed in Sindh cities for a smooth polling process during the LG polls to be held tomorrow.
It however mentioned that the exact number of troops and area of deployment will be worked out by the electoral watchdog, Home Department, and Government of Sindh in consultation with FC authorities.
Interior Ministry, in its letter, asked ECP for the current deployment and very high-security cover for polling staff.
Army turns down ECP request for troops deployment
Earlier, Pakistan Army rejected a request for static deployment of personnel outside the polling stations during tomorrow's polls. General Headquarters cited existing commitments of troops with respect to border duties and another internal security deployment, after turning down ECP request.
The development comes as the Election Commission of Pakistan categorised 8,924 polling stations for the upcoming LG polls as either sensitive or most sensitive.
As officials planned to finalise security arrangements, ECP rejected Sindh government’s request to defer elections and ruled that the polls would be held tomorrow as per schedule.
