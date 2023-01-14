Search

Pakistan

Paramilitary forces to be deployed during LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

Tight security arrangements put in place for local bodies elections in southeastern Pakistan

Web Desk 09:54 AM | 14 Jan, 2023
Paramilitary forces to be deployed during LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD – Ministry of Interior has notified a static deployment of Frontier Constabulary troops outside all highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations during local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

In a letter to ECP, the Interior Ministry which deals with national security said FC troops will be deployed in Sindh cities for a smooth polling process during the LG polls to be held tomorrow.

It however mentioned that the exact number of troops and area of deployment will be worked out by the electoral watchdog, Home Department, and Government of Sindh in consultation with FC authorities.

Interior Ministry, in its letter, asked ECP for the current deployment and very high-security cover for polling staff.

Army turns down ECP request for troops deployment

Earlier, Pakistan Army rejected a request for static deployment of personnel outside the polling stations during tomorrow's polls. General Headquarters cited existing commitments of troops with respect to border duties and another internal security deployment, after turning down ECP request.

The development comes as the Election Commission of Pakistan categorised 8,924 polling stations for the upcoming LG polls as either sensitive or most sensitive.

ECP rejects Sindh govt’s request to postpone LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad 

As officials planned to finalise security arrangements, ECP rejected Sindh government’s request to defer elections and ruled that the polls would be held tomorrow as per schedule.

Pakistan

LG elections: Schools to remain closed in Karachi, Hyderabad tomorrow

08:29 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

ECP rejects Sindh govt’s request to postpone LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad 

11:54 AM | 13 Jan, 2023

PTI, JI to protest postponement of LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

09:44 AM | 13 Jan, 2023

Sindh delays local body elections in Karachi, Hyderabad yet again

08:17 AM | 13 Jan, 2023

Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar return to MQM-P in much-hyped merger ahead of LG polls

07:44 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Army turns down ECP request to deploy troops during Sindh’s LG polls

03:32 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

DSP among three cops martyred in latest terror attack in Peshawar

10:53 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 14, 2023

08:14 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.26 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.90
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.95 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,300 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,870. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,500.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: