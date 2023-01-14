DSP among three cops martyred in latest terror attack in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – At least three policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), embraced martyrdom after terrorists stormed a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital in the wee hours of Saturday.

KP police shared details of the latest terror attack in the northwestern region, revealing that militants hurled hand grenades and sprayed the Sarband police station with bullets from long-range rifles.

Police officials also retaliated and after an exchange of fire, DSP Sardar Hussain and two police personnel Irshad and Jehanzeb succumbed to the injuries.

SSP operations told media that at least eight terrorists attacked the police station from two sides with hand grenades and the latest weapons fitted with night vision devices.

پشاور پولیس نے آدھی رات کو دہشتگردوں کے تھانہ سربند پر حملے کو پسپا بنادیا۔



دہشتگردوں کے تعاقب کے دوران ڈی ایس پی بڈھ بیر سردار حسین اور دو پولیس اہلکار کنسٹیبل ارشاد اور کنسٹیبل جہانزیب شہادت کے عظیم مرتبے پر فائز ہوگئے۔ pic.twitter.com/nYdXFs3INr — KP Police (@KP_Police1) January 14, 2023

Later, a large contingent of law enforcement personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A search operation was launched in the area to detain the terrorists, who managed to escape in dark.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in recent weeks after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) withdrew from a ceasefire agreement with the government in late November.