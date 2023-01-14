DSP among three cops martyred in latest terror attack in Peshawar

PESHAWAR – At least three policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), embraced martyrdom after terrorists stormed a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital in the wee hours of Saturday.
KP police shared details of the latest terror attack in the northwestern region, revealing that militants hurled hand grenades and sprayed the Sarband police station with bullets from long-range rifles.
Police officials also retaliated and after an exchange of fire, DSP Sardar Hussain and two police personnel Irshad and Jehanzeb succumbed to the injuries.
SSP operations told media that at least eight terrorists attacked the police station from two sides with hand grenades and the latest weapons fitted with night vision devices.
پشاور پولیس نے آدھی رات کو دہشتگردوں کے تھانہ سربند پر حملے کو پسپا بنادیا۔— KP Police (@KP_Police1) January 14, 2023
دہشتگردوں کے تعاقب کے دوران ڈی ایس پی بڈھ بیر سردار حسین اور دو پولیس اہلکار کنسٹیبل ارشاد اور کنسٹیبل جہانزیب شہادت کے عظیم مرتبے پر فائز ہوگئے۔ pic.twitter.com/nYdXFs3INr
Later, a large contingent of law enforcement personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A search operation was launched in the area to detain the terrorists, who managed to escape in dark.
Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in recent weeks after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) withdrew from a ceasefire agreement with the government in late November.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|236.15
|238.65
|Euro
|EUR
|268.25
|270.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|303
|306
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.5
|69.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|170.5
|171.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.88
|612.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|185
|186.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.73
|33.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.26
|33.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.8
|2.90
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.41
|2.46
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|747.98
|752.98
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.95
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.68
|598.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|246
|247.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.89
|6.99
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,300 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,870. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,500.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,300
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.