Search

PakistanTop News

DSP among three cops martyred in latest terror attack in Peshawar

Web Desk 10:53 AM | 14 Jan, 2023
DSP among three cops martyred in latest terror attack in Peshawar
Source: KP_Police1/Twitter

PESHAWAR – At least three policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), embraced martyrdom after terrorists stormed a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital in the wee hours of Saturday.

KP police shared details of the latest terror attack in the northwestern region, revealing that militants hurled hand grenades and sprayed the Sarband police station with bullets from long-range rifles.

Police officials also retaliated and after an exchange of fire, DSP Sardar Hussain and two police personnel Irshad and Jehanzeb succumbed to the injuries.

SSP operations told media that at least eight terrorists attacked the police station from two sides with hand grenades and the latest weapons fitted with night vision devices.

Later, a large contingent of law enforcement personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A search operation was launched in the area to detain the terrorists, who managed to escape in dark.

TTP threatens Pakistan with attacks on PM Shehbaz and FM Bilawal for ‘appeasing’ US

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in recent weeks after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) withdrew from a ceasefire agreement with the government in late November.

Two SSG commandos martyred, all terrorists killed as operation at Bannu CTD centre concludes: Kh Asif

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport 2023 list? Check latest rankings here

11:14 AM | 11 Jan, 2023

Former Pakistani snooker champion among dozens robbed in Karachi

10:16 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

CTD guns down four terrorists in Peshawar operation

10:59 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Details of Maryam Nazwaz’s three-hour long surgery in Switzerland surface

05:19 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz announces gallantry awards for intelligence officers martyred in Khanewal attack

09:45 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Three arrested for abducting and stealing kidney of Lahore teen

09:28 PM | 6 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

DSP among three cops martyred in latest terror attack in Peshawar

10:53 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 14, 2023

08:14 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.26 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.90
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.95 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,300 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,870. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,500.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: